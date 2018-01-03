× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Significant snowfall on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Wednesday at 1 PM to Thursday at 1 PM for all of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

Winter storm bringing accumulating snow… An area of low pressure will slide up the East Coast today and tomorrow, bringing us a significant snowfall. We will start with sunshine this morning and clouds will build in by midday. Scattered rain/snow showers will move in from south to north late this afternoon. Precipitation will become more widespread tonight and switch to mostly snow overnight. Snow will continue into Thursday morning, moving off of the coast by midday. Most of the area will see 4” to 7” of snow accumulation, with locally higher totals possible. We will see lower snow totals near I-95 and lower totals closer to the Outer Banks (where more rain will mix in).

Temperatures will start in the teens and single digits this morning with highs warming into the upper 30s this afternoon. Lows will fall into the upper 20s tonight, shifting the rain/snow mix to mostly snow. Highs will only reach the mid 30s on Thursday. Another cold blast moves in to end the week. Expect highs in the upper 20s Friday and mid 20s Saturday.

Winds will ramp up as the snow moves in. Expect NW winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to near 40 mph on Thursday. That will make it feel colder and could create issues of blowing snow and reduced visibility. It will still be windy on Friday at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Clouds Building In, PM Rain/Snow Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Widespread Snow (80%), Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 15-25G25

Tomorrow: AM Snow (80%), PM Sunshine, Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 20-30G40

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 3rd

2002 Winter Storm: 7.7″ snow Richmond, 6.6″ snow Norfolk, 3.0″ snow Salisbury

