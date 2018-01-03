Two arrested in connection with Elizabeth City armed robbery, shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that happened December 11.

The incident was in the 100 block of Raintree Run around 8 p.m.

The victim, 27-year-old Jordan Baeza, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital by a friend. He was later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment.

28-year-old Rasheen Raymond Williams and 28-year-old Rodney Wayne Stokley were arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Inflicting Serious Injury, Armed Robbery, First Degree Kidnapping and Second Degree Kidnapping.

They were taken to Albemarle District Jail with a $250,000 bond set.

Williams and Stokley have a court date scheduled for January 4.

News 3 does not have a picture for Stokley at this time.