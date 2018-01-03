Salvation Army’s Hope Center ramps up services for homeless in Norfolk ahead of winter storm

NORFOLK, Va. – The Salvation Army Hope Center will be offering a variety of services for homeless ahead of and during the winter storm.

Located on 19th Street, the Salvation Army Hope Center will have an emergency shelter open for men from sunrise to sundown for the next few days that will serve as warming stations, according to a press release they sent to News 3.

The Hope Center will also be providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to anyone in need. Overnight accommodations are on a first come first served basis, with additional cots added to reach full capacity, said the Hope Center.

The Salvation Army asks that community members be vigilant over the next few days. If you see someone in need, please direct them to The Salvation Army’s Hope Center services on 19th Street. Community members can support these efforts by donating online at SalvationArmyHRVA.org.