Rivalry rout: No. 8 Virginia clobbers Virginia Tech, 78-52

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On a frigid night in the Commonwealth, Virginia left its rival out in the cold.

The eighth ranked Cavaliers clobber Virginia Tech, 78-52 in Blacksburg Wednesday, ending a two-game losing skid at Tech’s Cassell Coliseum. The 26-point victory matched UVA’s largest margin vs. the Hokies in Blacksburg (a 38-12 UVA win on Feb. 9, 1928).

For the game, Virginia Tech out-rebounded UVA – but the ‘Hoos dominate nearly every other statistic.

Virginia (13-and-1, 2-and-0 in ACC) shoots 48% on three-pointers (12-of-25) and 49% from the floor (30-of-61). De’Andre Hunter led UVA with 14 points. Kyle Guy contributed 13 points and seven rebounds while Virginia Beach native (Cape Henry Collegiate) Devon Hall scores 12 points, pulls down seven rebounds and dishes four assists.

Hall’s high school teammate, Chris Clarke, scores seven points for Tech (11-and-4) in addition to his six rebounds and three assists.

The Hokies are 0-and-2 in ACC play, while UVA stays perfect in the league. Next up, the ‘Hoos host North Carolina while Tech hosts Pitt Saturday.