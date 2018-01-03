× Public Works crews are out in full force keeping roads safe in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – Public Works driver, Mark Carney tells News 3’s Aleah Hordges that he’s been traveling roads in Virginia Beach for more than five years.

He says the job can be challenging while pre treating 900 lane miles in the city.

“Being aware of your surroundings, just trying to enjoy yourself, be safe and looking out for the pedestrians out there.”

Crews have stirred up salt and sand. Also they’ve attached plows onto trucks.

Virginia Beach Public Works will be leading Emergency Operation plans during severe weather.

Media and communications coordinator, Drew Lankford said that their concern is ice forming before the snow falls.

“We’ve got a cover of ice there, but with the snow on top of it that just packs down some more,” Lankford said.

Crews are hoping drivers on the road can help make their jobs a little bit easier during severe weather.

“Don’t drive right up on us,” Carney added. “We don’t even know sometimes the conditions, especially when there’s heavy snow and you can’t see the road itself or the lines we’re trying to be careful.”