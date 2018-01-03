Police in Hampton arrest man in connection with commercial armed robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – A 47-year-old Hampton man has been charged in an armed robbery of a Chinese food restaurant in the city.

Officials say that they arrested Jerome Haney in connect with the robbery of Kim’s Chinese Restaurant in the 500 block of LaSalle Avenue, which occurred around 8 p.m. of New Year’s Day.

Haney will be charged with one count of Robbery, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Burglary while Armed, one count of Wearing a Mask in Public, and one count of Possession of Robbery Tools, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police said that Haney fled Kim’s Chinese Restaurant and headed toward the Monterey Apartments after pulling a gun on the restaurant employees and demanding money. Police did not say how much money was taken from the restaurant.

The last known location of Haney, before being picked up by police, was the 400 block of Harrison Street.