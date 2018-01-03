More than 2,000 experiencing power outages in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 2,000 Virginia Beach residents and businesses are without power early Wednesday morning.

According to Dominion Energy’s Outage Map, approximately 1,262 customers near South Rosemont Road and Bow Creek Boulevard are currently without power.

At least 1,000 customers are also without power in the Chimney Hill area of Virginia Beach.

The cause of the outage is unknown that this time.

Dominion Energy is expected to have power restored between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.