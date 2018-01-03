× Keep the cold air out of your home with these simple household items

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The cold has made its way into Hampton Roads!

With temperatures below freezing, it’s important to keep your house cozy and warm.

Window World has a few ways to keep your home comfortable without breaking the bank.

Simple household items like bubble wrap and a spray bottle can be used to seal in heat.

Here’s their ‘Winterize Your Home’ checklist: