Keep the cold air out of your home with these simple household items

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The cold has made its way into Hampton Roads!

With temperatures below freezing, it’s important to keep your house cozy and warm.

Window World has a few ways to keep your home comfortable without breaking the bank.

Simple household items like bubble wrap and a spray bottle can be used to seal in heat.

Here’s their ‘Winterize Your Home’ checklist:

  1. Made in the shade – Covering windows with the right shades prevents warm air from escaping.
  2. Embrace thermostat change – Lowering a thermostat while residents are away or asleep can also lower your utility bill. A programmable thermostat makes it easier to adjust temperatures.
  3. Our leaks are sealed – Ducts that leak air into unheated spaces can cause pricey utility bills. Caulk can be used around drafty doors or windows, electrical outlets, pipes and wires.
  4. Not in hot water – Turn down the water heater to the warm setting to prevent burning up your bill.
  5. Winter weather windows – Sticking bubble wrap on a window using a spray bottle of water is a simple way to provide extra insulation.