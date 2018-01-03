Gov. McAuliffe declares state of emergency for Virginia state agencies to assist local governments ahead of winter storm 

Richmond – Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday authorizing state agencies to assist local governments in responding to the significant winter storm that is expected to impact the Commonwealth over the next 24 to 48 hours.

In declaring a state of emergency, the governor authorizes state agencies to identify and position resources for quick response anywhere they are needed in Virginia. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses, according to the press release by the Governor’s office.

“The bitter cold that continues to plague the Commonwealth will be joined by a potentially significant winter storm which will blast Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck, Eastern Shore and other areas of Eastern Virginia with snowfall and blizzard-like conditions in some communities,” said Governor McAuliffe. “With this forecast in mind, all Virginians should take the necessary precautions now to ensure they are prepared for the travel disruptions, power outages and other threats to health and safety that could arise during this significant weather event.”

Governor McAuliffe also authorized a limited exemption to hours of service for trucks hauling gasoline and heating oil throughout Virginia.

These exceptions activate the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Section 390.23 Relief of Regulations, including hours of service, and are granted for the period beginning 5 p.m. December 29, 2017, until 5 p.m. January 13, 2018, or whenever the crisis has abated, whichever is sooner.

VDOT said also through Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne that,” VDOT has already taken measures to pre-treat roads and preposition equipment, crews and materials to treat roads in advance of the storm and will work throughout the storm to plow roads.” “Driving conditions during the storm are expected to be hazardous and motorists are urged to stay off the roads until the storm passes.”

To read the content of these executive orders, visit http://governor.virginia.gov/executive-actions/executive-orders/