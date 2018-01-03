From spectator to spectacle: Hampton native Tyrod Taylor to make NFL postseason debut

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills haven’t been to the NFL postseason since 1999. Their quarterback has. However, despite winning a Super Bowl ring, Tyrod Taylor has nothing to show for his playoff experience.

“I’ve always worked towards getting the opportunity to start, and once you start you always want to get to a championship,” Taylor, a Hampton High School alumnus said Wednesday.

Sunday, Taylor will lead the Bills vs. Jacksonville in the AFC Wild Card Playoff. While it will be Taylor’s fourth trip to the postseason, it will be the first time he’s taken a snap in a playoff game.

The former Virginia Tech standout spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Ravens. Baltimore reached the postseason three of those four years, including winning Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 (2012 season).

“To be on that team and to see the process throughout that year – you sit back and hope you can get a chance to be the leader, the guy calling the shots,” Taylor said of his experience as the Ravens backup quarterback. “The opportunity is now here and I’m thankful for that.”

Taylor, currently in his third season with Buffalo, started 14 games for the Bills this season (eight wins, six losses). After 58 career NFL games (43 starts), he’ll make his first ever postseason start Sunday vs. the Jaguars.

Buffalo’s AFC Wild Card Playoff vs. Jacksonville will be broadcast live on News 3 Sunday at 1:05pm.