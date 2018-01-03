× First Warning Forecast: A major storm will bring significant snowfall to the viewing area

***Blizzard Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton from Wed 7 PM to Thu 1 PM and Currituck & Camden from Wed 4 PM to Thu 1 PM.

***Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Wednesday at 1 PM to Thursday at 1 PM for most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

***High Wind Warning is in effect from Midnight to 8 AM Thursday for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Expect northwest winds at 35 to 45 mph and gust up to 60 mph.

Tonight: Widespread Snow (90%), Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 20-30 G40 mph.

Tomorrow: AM Snow (90%), PM Sunshine, Windy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NW 20-30 G40+ mph.

