Best cities to find a new job

WalletHub just released a study looking at the best cities to find a job.

The place deemed to have the strongest job market right now is Chandler, Az. The city ranked lowest is Shreveport, La. coming in at number 182.

Here’s how cities in Hampton Roads ranked:

54 – Virginia Beach

91 – Chesapeake

97 – Richmond

103 – Newport News

134 – Norfolk

WalletHub looked at things like job opportunities and starting salaries to come up with their rankings.

Although Hampton Roads didn’t make any of the top ten spots, you don’t have to travel too far to get to the city found to have one of the highest monthly starting salaries.

Washington, D.C. tied for first place with five other cities after being adjusted for cost of living.

To see the full list of rankings, click here.