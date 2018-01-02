Watch Virginia Tech host 8th ranked Virginia LIVE on WGNT Wednesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – No. 8 Virginia (12-1, 1-0 ACC) battles in-state rival Virginia Tech (11-3, 0-1 ACC) in ACC action on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Tipoff at Cassell Coliseum is set for 9 p.m. and can be seen LIVE on WGNT.

The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense (52.8 ppg), second in turnovers per game (9.2) and third in field goal percentage defense (36.4%).

Tech is 55-and-90 all-time against the Cavaliers and 16-and-7 all-time against UVA in Cassell Coliseum. Tech won the last meeting, 80-78, in double overtime in Blacksburg Feb. 12, 2017.

The teams split the two meetings in each of the last two seasons, with Tech winning at home in both years. The Cavaliers are 5-and-2 in their last seven games against the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum and 8-2 in their last 10 meetings vs. the Hokies overall. Tech is 2-and-4 against the Cavaliers under Buzz Williams. UVA head coach Tony Bennett is 11-and-5 all-time vs. Virginia Tech.