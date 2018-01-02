× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another frigid day then tracking snow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday at 1 PM to Thursday at 1 PM for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York, Mathews, Gloucester, Middlesex, Northampton, Accomack, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Herford, and Bertie.

Cold, windy, and snow… We will start with frigid temperatures and strong winds again this morning. Temperatures will start in the teens for most areas but with north winds at 10 to 15 mph it will feel more like the single digits. Highs will return to the upper 20s this afternoon, about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will gradually relax through the day so it may not feel as cold as yesterday afternoon. Most of us will see mostly sunny skies all day today. Watch for a few extra clouds and even a few flurries for the Outer Banks.

Expect clear skies tonight with lows return to the mid teens. Winds will be very light so wind chill will not be a big concern.

We are tracking a significant chance for snow for midweek. An area of low pressure will slide up the East Coast Wednesday and Thursday. We will likely see a rain/snow mix starting Wednesday afternoon, switching to all (or mostly) snow overnight into Thursday morning. As of now, 2” to 4” of snow accumulation is expected for much of eastern VA and NC.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows in the mid teens. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Rain/Snow Showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 2nd

1962 Winter Storm: 4.9″ snow – Richmond

2002 Winter Storm: 8-12″ snow S Central VA, Southeast VA, 5-8″ snow E. Central, Central VA

