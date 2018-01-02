‘Skins scoop: Head coach Jay Gruden conducts end-of-season press conference

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – In the NFL, especially not within the Redskins organization, things typically don’t remain the same after a losing season. However, after Washington’s 7-and-9 campaign in 2017 – any changes are yet to be determined.

In his end-of-season press conference Tuesday, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden did not announce any changes to his coaching staff – only saying the team is still in the evaluation period.

One assistant coach who will not be moving on is quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell. Linked to the offensive coordinator vacancy at UCLA, Gruden says O’Connell will be staying with the ‘Skins an transitioning into a role of passing game coordinator in addition to his QB coach duties.

When discussing the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who could enter free agency if the team chooses not to use the franchise tag on him for a third straight season, Gruden admitted it may be difficult to built a roster for 2018 without knowing whether or not Cousins will be Washington’s QB. However, Gruden added the team must find a way to get better regardless of the quarterback situation.

When asked about backup QB Colt McCoy taking over should Cousins leave, Gruden gave McCoy a vote of confidence – saying he’s comfortable with him. However, the burgundy and gold bench boss declined to “hand the keys” to Colt or anoint anyone the heir apparent to Cousins until Kirk’s fate is known.