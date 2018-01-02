Redskins legend Joe Jacoby named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio – Redskins legend Joe Jacoby is as close as he’s ever been to pro football immortality.

The former Washington tackle (1981-1993) is among a 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018. It’s only the third time Jacoby has been a finalist. 2018 is his final year of eligibility for modern-era selection.

In November, Jacoby was voted a semifinalist for the eighth time.

In 13 seasons, all with the Redskins, Jacoby played in 170 games including 21 postseason contests. He was voted All-Pro twice (1983, 1984) and named to four Pro Bowls (1983-86).

The list of semifinalists was reduced from an initial group of 108 nominees released in September. The next step in the selection process comes in January when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Finalists.

Joe Jacoby has been named a #PFHOF18 Finalist! pic.twitter.com/f4NcfzVdXK — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) January 3, 2018

Others in the 15-member class of finalists include Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. The Annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee Meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis when the 48-person Selection Committee meets to elect the Class of 2018.

To be elected, a finalist must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent during the annual selection meeting. The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s ground rules stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected each year. No more than five Modern-Era Finalists can be elected in a given year.