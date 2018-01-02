Plan on driving in the snow? Here’s what you need to know
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With snow in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, do you have everything you need if you get stranded?
AAA Tidewater is warning drivers to be prepared.
The organization says anyone planning to drive in winter conditions should have:
- Blanket
- Ice scraper
- Flares/reflective triangles
- Flash light (with extra batteries)
- Jumper cables
- Bag of abrasive material such as cat litter
- Shovel
- Cloth or paper towels
- Cell phone with a full charge.
It’s also recommended that drivers have the proper amount of antifreeze in their cooling system, full tires and working and effective windshield wipers.
According to the Virginia DMV, there were 4,187 crashes caused by snow, sleet or ice in 2015 with 12 deaths.
AAA says in wintry conditions, drivers should:
- Increase their following distance
- Accelerate slowly
- Use caution on bridges and overpasses
- Ease off the gas pedal
- Brake slowly and gently
- Control the skid
- Never use cruise control
- Drive in cleared lanes
For the latest on weather conditions, click HERE.