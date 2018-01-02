× Plan on driving in the snow? Here’s what you need to know

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With snow in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, do you have everything you need if you get stranded?

AAA Tidewater is warning drivers to be prepared.

The organization says anyone planning to drive in winter conditions should have:

Blanket

Ice scraper

Flares/reflective triangles

Flash light (with extra batteries)

Jumper cables

Bag of abrasive material such as cat litter

Shovel

Cloth or paper towels

Cell phone with a full charge.

It’s also recommended that drivers have the proper amount of antifreeze in their cooling system, full tires and working and effective windshield wipers.

According to the Virginia DMV, there were 4,187 crashes caused by snow, sleet or ice in 2015 with 12 deaths.

AAA says in wintry conditions, drivers should:

Increase their following distance

Accelerate slowly

Use caution on bridges and overpasses

Ease off the gas pedal

Brake slowly and gently

Control the skid

Never use cruise control

Drive in cleared lanes

