× Operation Blessing needs volunteers to help shovel driveways

Hampton Roads, Va. – Volunteers are needed to help shovel driveways in Hampton Roads.

Operation Blessing has a program called Snow Buddies.

They plan to hit the streets on Thursday if there is significant snow accumulation.

The program started about three years ago when city officials were overwhelmed by citizens in need of help shoveling to get out of their homes and reached out to Operation Blessing.

The group organized volunteers to go to homes of those who might be too sick or disabled to shovel their own driveway.

Some of those who received help were on dialysis, chemo, pregnant, or elderly and in need of lifesaving medical treatment.

This year volunteers are asked to meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday at CBN located at 977 Centerville Turnpike in Virginia Beach.

Want to Help (Volunteers)

757.793.1837

Need Help (Opening Thursday at 10 am)

757.284.9183

All lines will be manned starting Thursday at 10 am.

Operation Blessing website with information about them: https://www.ob.org/