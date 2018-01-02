Morning Rounds: Winning tips for weight loss success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, VA - It's the start of a new year, and many people are focusing on their resolutions to lose weight and live healthier. News 3 This Morning medical expert Dr. Ryan Light shared some tips for weight loss success in 2018.

News 3: We always hear to “check with your Dr. before you start a new diet/exercise regime”. Why is it important?

Dr. Light: It is important for people with chronic diseases, such as a heart condition, arthritis, diabetes, or high blood pressure, to talk to their doctor about what types and amounts of physical activity are appropriate. Having a sports physical prior to starting a new workout routine can prevent joint and muscle injuries. Although moderate physical activity such as brisk walking is safe for most people, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends that you see your doctor if you fit two or more of the following criteria:

Older than 35 years

Family history of heart disease before age 60

Smoker or former smoker in the past six months

Have not exercised regularly in the last year

Overweight or obese

High blood pressure or high cholesterol.

Diabetes or pre-diabetes

News 3: What is healthy weight loss?

Dr. Light: Everyone wants to lose weight quickly. However people who lose weight slowly (one to two pounds per week) are more likely to keep the weight off. Fad diets do not produce healthy weight loss. Healthy weight loss is about lifestyle modification that includes changes in daily eating and exercise habits. Calorie counting is one of the best ways to lose weight. It has been shown that you will lose 40% more weight with calorie counting. Calorie counting is a universal way to lose weight.

Limiting calories results in weight loss no matter what type of food is consumed. By losing weight slowing and making changes in your lifestyle you will be more successful in maintaining your ideal weight.

News 3: What are some tips to increase success this year with weight loss and exercise goals?

Dr. Light: One of the best goal-setting strategies is the SMART goal checklist. This helps set a realistic goal.