Local hardware stores advising people to get winter supplies while they last

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you’re wondering what to get before the snow falls, it’s recommended to start with a shovel and a big bag of salt.

Store manager at Taylor’s Do It Center – Marina Shores Louis Barbour tells News 3’s Aleah Hordges that you’re going to need a shovel to get rid of the snow off your driveway and salt to help melt the ice. He also says you’re going to need something to wipe the ice off your windshield.

Taylor’s Do It Center – Marina Shores has sprays or scrappers you can buy off the shelves. Wiping the snow off the hood of your car will prevent accidents and blurring driver’s vision while on the road.

Store manager Barbour said, “Once it does truly start snowing and everybody starts pulling to get the rock salt in. It takes a good amount of the time to actually make the rock salt.” Not a lot of people understand that it takes propane to actually make it. Once the rock supplies are completely depleted there’s nowhere to really get it from.”

Many local hardware stores are advising everyone to get these supplies while they last.