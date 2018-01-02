Hampton Roads shoppers stock up at grocery stores ahead of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. - People are buying food off the shelves at their local grocery store before the potential snow storm on January 3.

Shoppers stood in long check out lines at the Kroger Marketplace in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Store manager Brittany Bennett toldNews 3's Aleah Hordges that people have been buying bread, water and also perishable food items including milk, cheese and lunch meat. Wine and beer has also been a huge seller.

"Everybody's getting extra bread deliveries, water deliveries, milk deliveries," Bennett said. "Then any store that does not have a delivery scheduled from our warehouse has got an extra order coming in to help fill the grocery shelves."

However, those items weren't on everyone's grocery list.

"I think it's silly everyone goes and buy milk and bread," shopper Noelle Litchfield. "Milk goes sour and it gets all gross and bread I guess that's normal, but the milk thing is kind of odd."

Some shoppers told News 3 they weren't shopping for severe weather conditions because they snow will melt very quickly.

"It's good they they're prepared just in case you never know it's always good to have a stocked pilled, but I'm not really worried about it," said shopper Elise Talbert. "Just be careful. If you don't have to be on the roads don't be on the roads."