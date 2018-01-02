Georgia & Alabama set to collide in all-SEC national championship

ATLANTA, Ga. – In a Rose Bowl for the ages, Georgia outlasted No. 2 Oklahoma in double overtime 54-48 to advance to it’s first national championship game since 1980.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 coming into the game, blocked a chip-shot field goal attempt by the Sooners, and then sealed the game with a direct-snap 27-yard run for a touchdown by Sony Michel.

Georgia’s backfield was a one-two punch. Michel rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns, while counterpart Nick Chubb toted the rock for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile in the Sugar Bowl, Alabama neutralized a Clemson team that had looked dominant against other top-tier teams leading up to the game.

The No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide defense limited the top-ranked Tigers to 188 yards of total offense.

Clemson was trailing 10-6 when the game spiraled downhill for the Tigers. Da’Ron Payne, a 300-pound defensive lineman, intercepted Kelly Bryant with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

DA'RON PAYNE ELECTRIC IN THE OPEN FIELD pic.twitter.com/6EQ0zhRQ9I — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 2, 2018

Less than five minutes later, Payne was rewarded with a one-yard touchdown catch.

DA'RON PAYNE ELECTRIC IN THE RED ZONE pic.twitter.com/O2BJQkgssY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 2, 2018

On the ensuing Clemson possession, Kelly Bryant was intercepted by Alabama’s Mack Wilson for a touchdown, putting the Tigers to rest for good.

This will be the third straight national title game appearance for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

With both the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide advancing, the Southeastern Conference is guaranteed to have hoisted the national title nine out of the last 12 seasons.

This will mark the first all-SEC championship in the College Football Playoff era, and first time since the BCS Championship between LSU-Alabama in 2011.