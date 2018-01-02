× First Warning Forecast: Tracking Measurable Snow

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday at 1 PM to Thursday at 1 PM for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York, Mathews, Gloucester, Middlesex, Northampton, Accomack, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Herford, Bertie, and mainland Dare.

Another chilly day with highs only topping off in the mid to high 20s with wind still picking up from the the northwest at 10-15 mph gusting up to 25 mph. Since we are still seeing breezy conditions wind chills are still in the teens this afternoon. We will keep the clear sky through the day with little to no cloud cover. Overnight our temperatures will drop into the teens once again.

Tomorrow we start tracking the chance of snow. In the morning we will be mostly cloudy but dry so it should not effect your early morning commute. By 2 pm we start to see a few spots of rain and snow mix moving in. The heaviest of the snow starts as we head into overnight Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain and snow. We could see snow totals from 1″ up to 5″ by the time it moves out. Highs will reach the upper 30s for Wednesday.

Thursday morning there will still be a 60% chance of snow but will begin to move out by the afternoon. Wind speeds will also start to pick up from the north 20-25 mph gusting as high as 35 mph. Sunshine will gradually begin to sneak back in and we will see highs in the low to mid 30s. Overnight will be blustery with lows in the teens and still staying windy.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows in the mid teens. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Rain/Snow Showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 2nd

1962 Winter Storm: 4.9″ snow – Richmond

2002 Winter Storm: 8-12″ snow S Central VA, Southeast VA, 5-8″ snow E. Central, Central VA

