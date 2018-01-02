Apply to college and receive your admission status immediately at NNPS College On-Site Admissions Night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – College application season undoubtedly brings a lot of stress, but Newport News Public Schools is looking to ease the burden for some local students.

High school seniors who attend Newport News Public Schools will have the opportunity to apply to more than 25 colleges and universities and receive their admission status immediately at College On-Site Admissions Night!

The event will take place at Menchville High School from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 11.

Interested students must bring multiple copies of required materials including (but not limited to):

Official transcripts

SAT/ACT scores

Essays

Letters of recommendation

Application fees

Below is a list of participating colleges and universities:

Art Institutes of Virginia

Barton College

Bryant and Stratton College

Chowan University

Christopher Newport University

ECPI

Elizabeth City State University

Ferrum College

Hampton University

Longwood University

Norfolk State University

North Carolina Wesleyan University

Old Dominion University

Randolph College

Regent University

Riverside School of Health Careers

Sentara College of Health and Sciences

Shenandoah University

St. Augustine’s College

Stratford University

Thomas Nelson Community College

University of Mary Washington

University of Virginia’s College at Wise

Virginia State Universtiy

Virginia Union University

Virginia Wesleyan University

William Peace University

Students must be dressed professionally to be interviewed. Some application fees may be waived.

If you are interested in participating in College On-Site Admissions Night, contact your college and career specialist or school counselor.

Menchville High School is located at 275 Menchville Road in Newport News.