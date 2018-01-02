Apply to college and receive your admission status immediately at NNPS College On-Site Admissions Night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – College application season undoubtedly brings a lot of stress, but Newport News Public Schools is looking to ease the burden for some local students.
High school seniors who attend Newport News Public Schools will have the opportunity to apply to more than 25 colleges and universities and receive their admission status immediately at College On-Site Admissions Night!
The event will take place at Menchville High School from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 11.
Interested students must bring multiple copies of required materials including (but not limited to):
- Official transcripts
- SAT/ACT scores
- Essays
- Letters of recommendation
- Application fees
Below is a list of participating colleges and universities:
- Art Institutes of Virginia
- Barton College
- Bryant and Stratton College
- Chowan University
- Christopher Newport University
- ECPI
- Elizabeth City State University
- Ferrum College
- Hampton University
- Longwood University
- Norfolk State University
- North Carolina Wesleyan University
- Old Dominion University
- Randolph College
- Regent University
- Riverside School of Health Careers
- Sentara College of Health and Sciences
- Shenandoah University
- St. Augustine’s College
- Stratford University
- Thomas Nelson Community College
- University of Mary Washington
- University of Virginia’s College at Wise
- Virginia State Universtiy
- Virginia Union University
- Virginia Wesleyan University
- William Peace University
Students must be dressed professionally to be interviewed. Some application fees may be waived.
If you are interested in participating in College On-Site Admissions Night, contact your college and career specialist or school counselor.
Menchville High School is located at 275 Menchville Road in Newport News.