Virginia Beach 7-Eleven sells million dollar-winning lottery ticket

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The numbers are in, and one lucky person in Virginia Beach is one million dollars richer.

Three tickets worth $1 million were drawn in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Monday, and one of the winning tickets was bought at the 7-Eleven at 1900 Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach. The other winners were located in Stafford and Bedford.

Although it did not win the grand prize, another ticket winning $100,000 was bought at the 7-Eleven at 3980 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. The four other $100,000 winners were located in Charlottesville, Ridgeway, Leesburg and South Hill.

Another 500 tickets win $500 each. Those numbers are now posted on the Virginia Lottery’s website.