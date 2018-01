NORFOLK, Va. – Looking for something fun to do with your family and friends?

On January 13 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., MacArthur Center Mall is hosting a family game day!

The event is in the Live 360° Studio on level one of the mall, near Dillard’s.

Bring your friends and family to join volunteers from the Virginia Gaming Association to play over 40 different family friendly board games.

Food donations are being accepted to benefit the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia.