Man involved in road rage incident on I-64 shot several times, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital after being shot in a road rage incident, according to police.

On December 31 around 9 p.m., police found the man in his car at a business in the 600 block of Happy Acres Road.

Investigators say the man was involved in a road rage incident on I-64 near the Deep Creek exit. The exact location is unknown at this time.

Police say the man allegedly pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate at some point and was shot by an unknown suspect.

After the shooting, the victim drove to the business and called police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the man’s injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

Officials have not given a description of the suspect vehicle or suspect.