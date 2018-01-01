LanternAsia to return to Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. – Light it up!

LanternAsia, the hugely popular light and sculpture exhibit, will return to the Norfolk Botanical Garden in March. Once again, it will transform beautiful lanterns made of silk, steel and other eco-friendly materials from stunning art by day to magic by night.

The exhibit celebrates the ancient Chinese tradition of lantern festivals. Tianyu Culture Communication brought the exhibit to the Garden in 2016, where it brought in around 110,000 visitors and grossing over $1.3 million dollars. They also took the exhibit to North Carolina, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

Tickets are free for Garden members from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout March. After 4 p.m., tickets are $15 for adult members and $5 for child members ages 3-17. Children age 2 and younger get in free. Garden members will also receive free admission from April-May 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For non-members, tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-17. Children age 2 and younger get in free.

The exhibit will run from March 9-May 13. Hours for the exhibit are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 9-30, with the last entry being at 9 p.m. and the exhibit closing at 10 p.m. From April 1-May 13, the exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the last entry being at 10 p.m. and the exhibit closing at 11 p.m.

To prepare for the installation of the exhibit, the Norfolk Botanical Garden will close for a short period of time. Mirror Lake will open for Garden members only from February 5-March 8.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets for LanternAsia.

