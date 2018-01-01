× First Warning Forecast: Frigid Temps And Snow

We have another frigid day for Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the teens but a clear sky. There will continue to be breezy conditions from the north at 10-15 mph. Wind chills are expected to be in the single digits as we wake up in the morning but won’t be quite as bad by the afternoon with the wind beginning to calm.

Wednesday we will see a low pressure system right off our coast which will start to pump in moisture to our area by the morning and will last through Thursday. Because of the cold air and moisture streaming in we are tracking a significant chance at snow. Areas on the coast will mostly likely see up to 2″ of snow. As you head inland about 1″ of snow as far as far as Williamsburg. The closer to I-95 you get the less snow you will see, mainly only a dusting. Highs for the day will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday we will continue to see some snow possible in the morning. For areas with the most snow we will also see an issue with gusty winds picking up snow and bringing visibility down especially for the morning commute. By the afternoon we will only reach a high of 35.

Friday is looking much nicer but another blast of arctic air will move in. We will only see highs in the mid to upper 20s but we will see a mostly sunny sky and rain chances will sit at 10%.

Today: AM Snow Shower (20%), A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid teens. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 1st

1962 Winter Storm: 4.9″ snow – Richmond

2007 Record 24 hour Rainfall: Richmond (1.60″), Chesterfield & Hanover greater than 3″

