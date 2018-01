ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will be delayed two hours Tuesday, according to school officials.

The delay will be to allow buses and schools to heat due to extreme cold temperatures.

Additionally, all ECPPS students and staff will report back to school on January 2 except for ECP Early College. Students attending the Early College will not report back to school until Wednesday, January 3.

