YORK COUNTY, Va. – Looks like this bovine is a master in the art of cow-moo-flage.

Officials with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are searching for a cow that escaped Monday.

They said the cow was last seen in a wooded area near Penniman Road, and they’ve put out a few bales of hay near where it has been bedding down in hopes of capturing it.

BOLO- this elusive bovine has been on the loose in a wooded area near Penniman Rd. Sgt Radcliffe put out a few bales of hay near where it has been bedding down. Animal control has a plan to catch the cow & deliver it to a rescue facility. If you see the animal please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/ih4CL5uX9t — York-PoquosonSO (@YorkPoquosonSO) January 2, 2018

After the cow has been captured, animal control is planning to deliver it to a rescue facility.

Anyone who sees the cow is asked to call 911.