No. 9 Virginia holds off Boston College 59-58 in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Sophomore Ty Jerome scored a career-high 31 points for ninth-ranked Virginia in a tightly contested 59-58 win over Boston College.

Isaiah Wilkins blocked the Eagles potential go-ahead bucket with less than 10 seconds remaining to seal the win for the Cavaliers in their ACC opener.

Jerome scored the final two points of the game on free throw attempts, helping the Cavaliers withstand Jerome Robinson pulling the Eagles within a point with a three.

The 'Hoos improved to 12-and-1, and face rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday.