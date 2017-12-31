Hampton Roads rings in the new year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- It’s hard to believe one year has already passed us by.

“I want to wish everyone a happy new year and hope that everyone can be blessed and joyful this new year. Keep your heads up, keep praying, and go for it,” says Reginald Harvey.

On top of a lot of fireworks, there will be a lot of new year resolutions.

“Just to stay healthy in the new year, healthy and fit. Yes, that’s my new year’s resolution,” says Lavera Tolentino.

But, some say it’s all about the way you bring in the new year that sets the tone for how your year will be.

“We’ve been sold out for 48 hours now. Two days in advance that we’ve sold Waterside District out. So, so excited we’re in the final stages of preparations right now,” says Glenn Sutch, Waterside District.

But, however you bring the new year in, it’s a time to reflect and make room, because it’s out with the old and in with the new!