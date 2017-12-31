Former military working dog found dead after going missing in Portsmouth this December

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Darja, a former military working dog, is dead after being hit by a car at the Pughsville exit in Portsmouth.

Darja had gone missing on December 2, 2018 after hoping the fence of a home she was staying at while her owner was out-of-town.

Mission K9 shared the news via its Facebook page, after sharing a post from the Facebook group “Help Find Darja, the Retired War Dog.”

The German Shepard was adopted in October by her owner Frankie Rivas, who tried restlessly to find the dog.

“She deserved so much more than this and the universe can be unknowing and cruel,” said Rivas, who wrote the Facebook post that was shared by Mission K9.

She thanked everyone that helped look for Darja in the post as well, and said that Darja has been taken to a crematorium.

RELATED LINKS:

Former military working dog still missing in Portsmouth, what the owner is doing about it