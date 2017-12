HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that displaced four kids and two adults Sunday morning.

Officials say that dispatch was called around 10 a.m. about a fire in the 1200 block of Easterly Avenue in Hampton.

Firefighters by around 11 a.m. had put out the fire that had started on the exterior of the house, and had spread to the attic above the home’s garage.

The Red Cross is assisting the family of six, and officials say that no injuries were sustain from this fire.