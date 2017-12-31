Early morning shooting in Norfolk leaves one dead

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting that has left one man dead.

Dispatch received a call around 4:10 a.m. this morning that a man had been shot at the 3700 block of Tait Terrace.

Once on scene, police found an adult man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call the Nofolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).