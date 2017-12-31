After a wild finish in week 17, the NFL playoffs are seeded and set

NORFOLK, Va. – The final week of the 2017 NFL regular season ended on the final day of the year. It’s safe to say the late games sent this year out with a bang, and the 2018 playoffs will continue the exciting season in the first week of the new year.

With the Ravens losing in the final seconds against the Bengals, the Buffalo Bills slid back into the sixth and final wild card spot in the AFC after finishing the regular season out at 9-and-7. The Bills are ending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought.

Atop the AFC standings again, to no surprise, is the New England Patriots (13-and-3), with the Pittsburgh Steelers (13-and-3) right behind in the No. 2 seed.

The Falcons (10-and-6) held onto the sixth and final wild card spot in the NFC playoffs after beating the Panthers on Sunday.

The Eagles (13-and-3) hold the top spot in the NFC, while the Vikings (13-and-3) take the second seed in the conference.

The AFC (CBS, 3:05 PM ET) and NFC (FOX, 6:40 PM ET) Championship Games will be played on Sunday, January 21.

NFC Wild Card Round

6) Atlanta Falcons at 3) Los Angeles Rams, January 6, 8:15 p.m.

5) Carolina Panthers at 4) New Orleans Saints, January 7, 4:40 p.m.

AFC Wild Card Round

6) Buffalo Bills at 3) Jacksonville Jaguars, January 7, 1 p.m. on News 3

5) Tennessee Titans at 4) Kansas City Chiefs, January 6, 4:45 p.m.