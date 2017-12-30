Williamsburg Police arrest man in connection with McDonald’s robbery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Williamsburg Police arrested a man that is suspected of robbing a McDonald’s in the city.

Officials say that they arrested Maurice Jerome Brown on Saturday in connection with the fast-food restaurant robbery back on December 8.

Brown will be charged with Robbery, Abduction, Strangulation, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Concealed Weapon.

The robbery happened around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Second Street on that early December day.

Officials say that an employee at the McDonald’s was putting trash in the dumpster when two black men drove up in a black sedan. The employee told police that one of the men exited the car with a handgun, took the man’s wallet and fled the scene by foot.

The McDonald’s employee was not injured during the robbery.

Police did not release any information on an additional suspect.

If the public has any information on this incident or any other crime in the Williamsburg area, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.