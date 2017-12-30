The Locker Room Show | December 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In 2017's final edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Mitch goes full-fledged football.

Following an 0-for-2 day, Virginia's flagship football programs reflect on their respective bowl game losses. Virginia Tech fell to Oklahoma State 30-21 in the Camping World Bowl, while Virginia got thumped by Navy 49-7.

Due to web restrictions, the portions of the show including the Redskins preparing for their season finale, and the un-bowl-ievable bowl game finishes are not posted in the story.