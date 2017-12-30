Former UVA baseball player pays off parents’ mortgage for Christmas

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

Former UVA baseball player and 2017 first round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks, brought both his parents to tears when they found out the gift he gave them for Christmas.

According to ESPN, Pavin Smith was given a $5 million dollar signing bonus as the seventh pick of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft. But instead of buying a car or a house of his own, part of the money will go toward paying his parents mortgage off.

The former Cavalier first basemen and outfielder posted a video of his parents opening a letter on Christmas that told them he was paying off the mortgage of their home.

With his sister, mother and father gathered around, Pavin videoed his father struggling to hold back tears and his mother trying to read the heartfelt letter while crying.

“Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas!,” said Pavin in a Tweet after recording the video.

Pavin is originally from Jupiter, Florida, according to UVA sports media.