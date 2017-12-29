× Waterside prepares for their first New Year’s Eve celebration

NORFOLK, Va – The Waterside District is preparing to host their first ever New Year’s Eve Party.

Organizers who call the event “Norfolk’s Biggest New Year’s Eve Party” say they have been planning for the big day since Waterside opened its doors earlier this year.

“This is the culmination of three to four months of planning where our entire team comes together,” said Fred Rose. “It really was a team effort of all the local partners that we work with. It was really cool to see that planning. Now we are three days out and it’s crunch time.”

Rose describes the New Year’s Eve event as a show, complete with food, drinks and entertainment.

“They can sample one out of our five restaurants, whether it is Blue Moon Tap House or the local. All of your favorite culinary options are available on a buffet with our food and beverage package,” said Rose. “We have four different bands and DJ’s playing so every single room will have one.”

Waterside’s New Year’s Eve party will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday. While crews set up for the big night, the newest restaurant to open their doors at the business will be holding a sit down dinner.

“Stripers, which is new to the Waterside District will be doing a dinner from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday evening. So if you want a dinner before the big night come see Stripers,” explained Rose.

To attend “Norfolk’s Biggest New Year’s Eve Party” you need to purchase tickets. Tickets are on sale now and organizers say that they believe the event will sell out. To purchase your tickets visit Waterside’s website.