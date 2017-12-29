Suffolk Police offer safe tips ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

SUFFOLK, Va. – Like many in Hampton Roads, the Suffolk Police Department is looking forward to 2018, but also want people to stay safe as they celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Suffolk Police says that a big way of doing this is by not drinking and drive while out and about on December 31.

Police will be actively patrolling City highways and streets watching for hazardous drivers and working to keep the City safe for all motorists.

The Suffolk Police Department suggest that people who have been drinking find alternative ways home. They also say that designating a sober driver is a great way to stay safe on the roadways.

For those hosting parties and get-togethers on New Year’s Eve, you should make sure that those attending are sober or have found transportation, once festivities are over.

Also, stop serving alcohol several hours before the party ends, and serve non-alcoholic drinks to help people sober up before driving.