Republicans call on State Board of Elections to resolve tied House of Delegates race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Republicans have called on the State Board of Elections to resolve the tied House of Delegates race as soon as possible.

In a letter sent Friday morning, Trevor Stanley, lawyer for the Republicans, said drawing names is the “only resort” and called on the State Board of Elections to schedule a new date to draw names as soon as possible.

Shelly Simonds and David Yancey remain tied following a recount last week in the 94th district race. The General Assembly session begins on January 10th. In a conference call on Friday morning with reporters, Del. Kirk Cox, the Republican House leader, said if the process isn’t complete by then, no one will be seated and Republicans would organize at a 50-49 advantage.

Earlier in the week, the board’s chairman, James Alcorn, postponed a scheduled drawing of names after Simonds filed several court motions challenging the tie and requesting the judges declare her the winner. Alcorn said drawing names is ” an action of last resort” and any concerns about the recount should be resolved before doing that.

On Friday morning, Republicans also filed several court filings opposing the Democrats’ court motions. “[Democrats are] trying to litigate their way to victory and try this case in the court of public opinion versus what the law says,” said Del. Cox. “Their efforts could deny the people of the 94th district representation in the House of Delegates.

Cox also said certain aspects of the Governor-Elect Ralph Northam’s inauguration may not be able to go on as planned if the uncertainty over the seat continues. “It really makes it difficult to carry through with those functions that are very important,” he said.

The State Board of Elections now says officials will randomly pick the winner on January 4, but it is still possible the loser can request another recount.

So far, Democrats haven’t responded to the latest drama.