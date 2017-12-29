Police investigating undetermined death following fire at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating an undetermined death related to a fire at a Suffolk home in the 7600 block of South Quay Road.

The call came in Friday at 5:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the house. The fire was marked under control around 7 a.m.

Officials say the man was the only person in the house.

Westbound Route 58 is currently closed at this location with traffic being detoured at Brentwood Road to Elwood Road.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

