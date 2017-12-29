× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A warmer start to the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm up to start the weekend, then cold again… Bundle up for another cold morning. Temperatures will start in the teens and 20s this morning, just as cold as yesterday morning but not as windy. Clouds should clear out early this morning and we will see sunshine for most of the day. Highs will warm to near 40 this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday but still about 10 degrees below normal. Clouds will start to build in this evening with overnight lows falling into the low and mid 20s.

We will warm into the mid and upper 40s on Saturday, just below normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds with more clouds north and more sun south. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible for northern areas, closer to Maryland and northern Virginia. Another cold blast moves in for Sunday and early next week. Expect highs near the freezing point on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the low 30s and upper 20s on Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs near 40. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 29th

1935 Winter Weather: 7.4″ snow – Richmond

1997 Winter Weather: 2″-3″ snow – Central Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.