× First Warning Forecast: Tracking lows in the 20s overnight

Not as cold today, but still well-below normal for this time of year. Clouds will continue to increase overnight which will help temperatures to not fall as far as previous nights. Expect lows in the low 20s, with a few upper teens sneaking in. There is a disturbance that will move to the north of us, but it is very dry so we’re not expecting a whole lot from it, maybe just a couple flurries.

Temperatures will warm up a bit on Saturday. This will actually be our mildest day of the next 7 days. Expect temperatures to warm to the mid and upper 40s. Most areas should stay dry, but keeping a 20 percent chance for a few flurries Saturday afternoon especially in the far northern communities of the viewing area (Eastern Shore and Northern Neck).

An arctic front will move through late Saturday and it will pack a punch. Expect plummeting temperatures with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 for New Year’s Eve. Conditions will turn frigid and windy Sunday night. This isn’t the best news for folks heading out to celebrate the new year. Temperatures will dip into the teens, but it will feel close to zero once the wind is factored in.

The first day of January is going to be a cold one! Temperatures will struggle to even get out of the 20s. This could potentially be one of the coldest days this season for us. We could see a little ‘bay effect’ snow on Monday. Not looking at anything major or anything that will accumulate.

We are keeping our eye on a potential system for late next week. Right now, it is looking mainly dry, but it is still too far out to say for sure.

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.