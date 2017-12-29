Claire’s recalls children’s makeup kits due to asbestos concerns

A cancer risk could be lurking in your child’s makeup.

Claire’s is pulling makeup products off the shelves nationwide after testing positive for asbestos.

A Rhode Island mom sent her six-year-old daughter’s makeup kit to an independent lab for testing. The woman, who works at a law firm, and her boss then purchased 17 more Claire’s makeup kits in nine different states, all testing positive.

The store released a statement Wednesday:

We have retained an independent laboratory to test the cited products in order to determine whether the recent news reports are accurate. In the interim we have stopped sales of the products and are issuing full refunds to concerned customers. As always, the safety of our customers and products is our top priority.

Click here to view the recall products.