Chesapeake Police respond to bank robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department Responded to a robbery at the ABNB Federal Credit Union at 4109 Chesapeake Square Ring Road Friday evening.

Authorities were notified of the incident around 5:36 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a suspect entered the bank, approached a teller displaying a handgun and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The incident is currently under investigation.

There is no further information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

