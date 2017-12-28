Waterside District hosting Harry Potter themed bar crawl

NORFOLK, Va. – Grab your wands and robes!
Waterside District is pairing up to EpicEventz to host a Harry Potter themed “Expecto Bar Crawl.”
The event will take place on January 27 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Costumes aren’t required, but are encouraged. You must be 21+ to participate.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
General admission is $25. Online ticket sales will end the day before the event, day-of tickets will be available for $35 cash only. A limited number of tickets are available. Click here to purchase tickets.
Admission includes:
- Your own unique wand
- A lightning bolt temporary tattoo
- Exclusive beer stein souvenir cup
- Surprise Harry Potter souvenir gift
- Themed drink specials during bar crawl
- Neck lanyard to ensure bar entry and drink specials
36.850769 -76.285873