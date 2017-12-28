Waterside District hosting Harry Potter themed bar crawl

NORFOLK, Va. – Grab your wands and robes!

Waterside District is pairing up to EpicEventz to host a Harry Potter themed “Expecto Bar Crawl.”

The event will take place on January 27 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Costumes aren’t required, but are encouraged. You must be 21+ to participate.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

General admission is $25. Online ticket sales will end the day before the event, day-of tickets will be available for $35 cash only. A limited number of tickets are available. Click here to purchase tickets.

Admission includes:

Your own unique wand

A lightning bolt temporary tattoo

Exclusive beer stein souvenir cup

Surprise Harry Potter souvenir gift

Themed drink specials during bar crawl

Neck lanyard to ensure bar entry and drink specials