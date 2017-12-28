Virginia Lottery launches ‘Thank a Teacher’ Art Contest

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Lottery will be expanding its “Thank a Teacher” campaign by adding an art contest for K-12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools.

The contest launch will be on January 2, 2018 and the Virginia Lottery is looking for student artist to design the thank you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week, which is May 7-11, 2018.

“We are excited to expand our Thank a Teacher program and involve students in a new way to help say ‘thanks’ to Virginia’s deserving teachers,” said Virginia Lottery’s Executive Director Paula Otto.

Virginia Lottery says that from January 2 – February 2, 2018, the Virginia Lottery will accept submissions online from K-12 public school students, with permission from a guardian. Winners will be selected from three levels: elementary school, middle school and high school.

Winners in the drawing contest will each receive a $150 gift card, win $1,000 for their school’s art department, have the opportunity to attend the Thank a Teacher campaign kickoff event in the Spring, and have their artwork featured in the 2018 thank-you notes distributed across the Commonwealth.

“We are looking forward to adding a more personal touch to the campaign, and celebrating our creative students and the art programs that shape them,” said Otto.

Thank a Teacher is a statewide campaign organized by the Virginia Lottery in partnership with the Virginia PTA and Virginia Tourism Corporation

Entries for the art contest will be judged by a blue-ribbon panel of various members of the arts community in Virginia, and winning designs will be revealed in March.

For more information about the Thank a Teacher Art Contest eligibility requirements, design criteria, prize structure and submission guidelines, visit here.